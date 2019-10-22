Minit Stop Chain Eliminates Beef From Its Menu

KAHULUI, Hawaii — Mini Stop is removing beef from its menu and replacing it with the plant-based Impossible Burger.

The convenience store retailer made the move based on consumer demand and the burger brand's track record.

The removal of all cow-based beef from Mini Stop's menu serves as a rallying cry for other restaurants to do the same, highlighting the importance of making more sustainable decisions without compromising on taste, the company said. Mini Stop embraces the concept of "pono" — to do what is right for both people and the planet.

"We're seeing more and more residents and visitors opt for Impossible," said Minit Stop Vice President Jon Miyabuchi. "Impossible's plant-based burger acts, smells, and tastes like beef. So much so, that we can add our own local flavor profile to it. We included ingredients from some of Hawaii's favorite traditional recipes and created a winning combination unique to Minit Stop.

"Our customers have been asking for the Impossible Burger by name almost since it debuted in 2016. We're thrilled to give consumers exactly what they want, exactly what our planet needs, and with a local flavor profile twist," he added.

Restaurants in Hawaii are among the nation's highest volume outlets for Impossible Burger sales, with some restaurants selling more than 100 plant-based patties per day according to Mini Stop, which stated that it expects unprecedented sales volume of the Impossible Burger. The retailer expects to serve up to 6,875 pounds of Impossible meat per month and up to 82,500 pounds for the first year.

The new menu features nine different Impossible meal combinations, ranging from $7.49 to $12.99, including:

Impossible Sandwiches in regular and Teri burger flavors (debuting later this year)

Impossible Burger Bowls in Meatloaf, Teri Burger and Hamburger Steak styles

Impossible Burger Cheeseburger Flying Saucers — a Minit Stop signature item (debuting later this year)

Impossible Burger Plate Lunches in Meatloaf, Teri Burger and Hamburger Steak styles

Minit Stop is the first c-store chain to fully replace traditional burger meat with plant-based meat.

Kahului-based Minit Stop operates 16 c-stores and two fuel kiosks in Hawaii.