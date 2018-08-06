Mirabito Upgrades & Relaunches Loyalty Program

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Mirabito is partnering with loyalty program provider ZipLine to enhance, relaunch and market its Mirabito Rewards Plus Debit program.

Mirabito Rewards Plus Debit, a payment-powered loyalty program, is an upgrade to the convenience store chain's original Mirabito Rewards Plus program.

The upgrade enables customers to save on every fuel gallon purchased at a Mirabito location by offering them an interest-free debit card experience, in addition to discounts at the pump.

Relaunched in May, Mirabito Rewards Plus Debit lets customers pay using a Mirabito rewards card, while saving on fuel and in-store purchases.

By partnering with ZipLine, Mirabito has made its loyalty program easier for customers to use and simplified its messaging. The new enrollment process also enables instant activation.

"Thanks to ZipLine’s consumer engagement team, we were able to pinpoint what our customers are looking for in a rewards program and package it in a manner they would understand and value," said Joe Mirabito, president and CEO. "We’re already seeing a very positive response.”

As part of its services, ZipLine is driving awareness, enrollment and usage of Mirabito Rewards Plus Debit through a full-scale marketing campaign. It also will provide consumer insights to Mirabito through data gathered via the loyalty program.

Additionally, ZipLine helped redesign the enrollment website, and is providing training and support to Mirabito employees.

Binghamton-based Mirabito provides energy products and services for families and businesses throughout upstate New York, western Massachusetts and Connecticut. Mirabito also owns and operates more than 100 convenience stores throughout central New York and northeastern Pennsylvania.