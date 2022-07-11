The Mobile Customer

In today's noisy and distracting world, it is harder than ever before to capture a customer's attention, and then maintain that attention over time. But one advantage convenience store retailers can leverage is that most people are never very far from their mobile devices, even when traveling. According to the 2022 Convenience Store News Realities of the Aisle Study, which surveyed 1,500-plus consumers who shop a c-store at least once a month, several convenience channel mobile services receive high marks from shoppers. However, there is room for improvement in providing a more compelling mobile experience.