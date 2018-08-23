Mondelēz International Details Progress Against Its 2020 Impact Goals

DEERFIELD, Ill. — Mondelēz International is making strides against its 2020 Impact For Growth goals.

In a new report, the company highlights progress against sustainable agriculture and environmental footprint goals, as well as global expansion of healthy lifestyle and nutrition programs in at risk communities.

Additionally, it illustrates how Mondelēz’s impact programs align with and support the United Nations’ 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

"Having a positive impact on our planet and the communities we do business in is core to who we are as a company," said Dirk Van de Put, chairman and CEO of Mondelēz International. "Today, we're producing snacks more sustainably, with less energy, water and waste; and sourcing our key ingredients in ways that reduce deforestation in our supply chain. We're empowering farmers and investing in community programs that help improve the well-being of children and their families."

Mondelēz’s Impact For Growth platform builds on its legacy of delivering positive impact in four key areas: sustainability, well-being snacks, safety and community.

Highlights following the company's 2017 progress are:

Sustainability

Reduced absolute CO2 emissions from manufacturing by 10 percent.

Reduced water use by 25 percent at locations where water is most scarce.

Eliminated 53,500 metric tonnes of packaging, achieving 80 percent of its 2020 goal.

Increased the impact of Cocoa Life, the company’s sustainable cocoa sourcing program, reaching 120,500 farmers (up 31 percent vs. 2016) in 1,085 communities (up 26 percent).

Promoted environmentally sustainable practices in wheat production across Europe through its Harmony sustainable wheat program, achieving a 20-percent reduction in pesticide use.

Expanded its Harmony sustainable wheat commitment to now source 100 percent of its wheat need in the EU by 2022.

Maintained 100 percent RSPO (Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil) palm oil goal; with 96 percent of its palm oil traceable back to the mill.

Achieved 15 percent of global eggs sourced were cage-free and is on target to use 100 percent cage-free eggs in the U.S. and Canada by 2020 and in the rest of the world by 2025.

Well-Being Snacks

Grew well-being brands at twice the rate of the base portfolio.

Delivered 12.8 percent of revenue from portion control snacks (individually wrapped and 200 calories or less) and on target to achieve 2020 goal of 15 percent.

Reduced sodium by 1.4 percent across total snack portfolio and 2 percent in Oreo globally; reduced saturated fat in Barni soft cakes by 13 percent; and in Ritz and TUC crackers by 2 and 3 percent, respectively; and reduced sugar by 1 percent across global belVita and by 5 percent in Green & Black’s chocolates.

Doubled the amount of whole grain in Club Social crackers in Latin America.

Safety

Reduced Total Recordable Incidents by 33 percent and Total Incident Rate by 27 percent for all employees.

Certified 91 percent of external manufacturers and 98 percent of suppliers against the Foundation for Food Safety Certification 22000, a Global Food Safety Initiative system.

Communities

Allocated more than $45 million to healthy lifestyle community partnerships, impacting the lives of 1.5 million children across 18 countries by increasing their nutrition knowledge, providing opportunities for physical activity and access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

To read the full report, click here.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Mondelēz International’s 2017 net revenues reached approximately $26 billion. It offers brands in 160 countries, including its global brands such as Oreo and belVita biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk and Milka chocolate; and Trident gum.