Mondelēz International Reports Progress Around Its Diversity and Inclusion Commitments

CHICAGO — Mondelēz International is making progress with its enhanced diversity and inclusion (D&I) commitments through steps that include the appointment of Robert Perkins as its first global D&I officer.

In the new role, Perkins will drive efforts to advance diversity, inclusion, representation and belonging in all of Mondelēz's markets. This includes a commitment to double Black representation in the company's U.S. management team by 2024.

"We're delighted to appoint Robert to the role of Global Diversity & Inclusion Officer for Mondelēz International as we accelerate our efforts to promote inclusivity for our colleagues, our communities and through our brands," said Chairman and CEO Dirk Van de Put. "Our ongoing commitment to reflecting the diversity of the world in which we operate is essential to the success of our business and our mission to lead the future of snacking."

Perkins has more than 30 years of global experience in retail, food and media enterprises. He has worked with boards and C-suite leaders to deliver talent management programs that enabled business growth, including companies such as Foot Locker, Burger King and Sony Music Entertainment, according to the announcement. He assumed his new responsibilities in September and reports to Chief People Officer Paulette Alviti as well as Van de Put and the board of directors.

Mondelēz also joined other international organizations as a signatory of the Board Diversity Action Alliance, which seeks to increase the number of racially and ethnically-diverse leaders on the boards of corporations, starting with Black directors. It is also accelerating change through enhanced disclosure of the board directors' race and ethnicity and the annual reporting of diversity, equity and inclusion progress, the company said.

"Advancing diversity and inclusion across our business, and ensuring accountability for our progress, are essential to corporate governance," said Jean-François van Boxmeer, lead director, Mondelēz International. "Mondelēz International is committed to board diversity, as well as to efforts to increase representation of Black leaders in its U.S. business, and I look forward to working with my board colleagues to help the organization use its scale to increase its positive impact on the world."

Over the next three years, Mondelēz has committed to addressing local and global opportunities to further racial equity and economic empowerment by expanding its diversity and inclusion initiatives across three key areas: colleagues, culture and communities. These opportunities include mobilizing consumer-facing brands and leveraging partnerships with agencies and advertising platforms to drive change, equity and inclusion.

Starting in 2021, Mondelēz International and its brands will become members of the Unstereotype Alliance, a thought and action platform that seeks to eradicate harmful stereotypes in all media and advertising content, as well as the FREE THE WORK initiative, a global talent-discovery platform for advertisers to find and connect with underrepresented creators.

"Our approach to marketing celebrates the human and emotional connections our brands create with our consumers: From racial inclusion to LGBTQ+ representation, our brands have a long history of ally-ship, advocacy, and standing up for the diversity of the world in which we live," said Chief Marketing Officer Martin Renaud. "We are excited to become partners of the Unstereotype Alliance and FREE THE WORK, and believe they are the perfect forums to ensure that we continue to drive diversity, inclusivity and belonging in our creative work and creative processes."

Based in Chicago, Mondelēz International empowers consumers to snack right in more than 150 countries globally. Its net revenue was approximately $26 billion in 2019.