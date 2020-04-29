More C-store Chains Roll Out Programs to Express Appreciation for Healthcare Professionals & First Responders

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience stores across the nation continue to do their part in supporting healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dash In, Sheetz and Stewart's Shops are the latest retailers to show their thanks through free offerings.

DASH IN

All healthcare workers and first responders can visit any Dash In location in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia the week of April 27 to May 3 to receive a free breakfast sandwich. The chain's breakfast menu is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Dash In customers are also invited to participate in the retailer's Snack-O-Gram program, which allows them to send personal messages and snack items to healthcare workers and first responders.

Snack-O-Grams can be sent by visiting dashin.com as of April 27.

Customers can also follow Dash In's efforts to lift up everyday heroes with the hashtag on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

La Plata, Md.-based Dash In, a Wills Group company, has more than 50 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

SHEETZ

Sheetz Inc. now offers free coffee to healthcare workers and first responders in recognition of their commitment to people's health and safety as they fight on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis, the company said.

The offer is available to hospital workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics through June 1.

"The first responders and medical personnel on the frontlines of this pandemic continue to truly inspire us, as they work tirelessly and relentlessly to care for others in our communities and throughout the nation," said Travis Sheetz, president and chief operating officer of Sheetz. "It's important for us to show our appreciation to every single one of them during this difficult time. We're hoping this gesture will help fuel the first responders and medical personnel in the communities we reside in as they work around the clock to deliver life-saving care."

Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz operates 600 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

STEWART'S SHOPS

Stewart's Shops is honoring nurses and other healthcare workers on National Nurse's Day, which kicks off National Nurse's Week. On May 6, all healthcare professionals and first responders can visit any Stewart's location all day for a free cup of hot coffee in any size.

Customers only need to let an employee know they are a healthcare professional or first responder to receive their free cup.

"We want to say thank you to all of you for your incredible sacrifice and dedication," Stewart's wrote on its website.

Saratoga Springs, N.Y.-based Stewart's Shops operates more than 335 locations across upstate New York and southern Vermont.