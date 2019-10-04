Motiva Introduces Freight-to-Invoice Fuel Delivery Solution

HOUSTON — Motiva is launching FuelFill, a digital ecosystem that connects carriers, wholesalers and site operators in real time.

The freight-to-invoice program, which is available nationwide to customers selling all fuel brands, connects the parties throughout the order and delivery process in a single digital platform.

"Remember when ridesharing was called carpooling," said Bill Spurgeon, executive vice president of fuels sales and marketing for Motiva. "Do you know what changed? Technology. When innovative technology enabled riders to connect directly with drivers in an easy-to-use app, the ridesharing market exploded.

"We believe FuelFill is taking the ridesharing concept and applying it to fuel delivery," Spurgeon added. "Through FuelFill, we connect site operators, dealers, retailers, carriers, drivers and wholesalers with each other so they can secure new business, establish agreements and set up services."

Customers can use the FuelFill dashboard to manage order generation, carrier procurement, real-time order/vehicle tracking and electronic delivery of all documents from the rack to the pump. FuelFill has created an open carrier marketplace by combining industry-leading technology with 24/7 back-office support, according to Motiva.

"Doing business today is more about networking than ever before, and Motiva is connecting the fuel industry to technology to bring value-added services and enable efficiencies in customers' businesses," said Jeff Rubin, director of marketing and business services for Motiva. "We expect FuelFill to generate new business to customers on the whole network."

FuelFill is Motiva's second technology-driven offering designed to help wholesalers grow their businesses. The company partnered with GetUpside, a mobile app that provides consumers with personalized cash-back offers on fuel purchases, in January 2018.

"Technology disruptions often start small, but eventually they gain enough power to overtake those unable or unwilling to adapt to the new marketplace," Rubin said. "Motiva believes technology-based solutions that can be tailored to a wide variety of fuel distribution models and lines of business enable customers to not only grow their businesses but to lower costs and eliminate inefficiencies."

As a completely scalable solution, FuelFill enables wholesalers to increase capacity by centralizing and standardizing fuel delivery processes while improving audit and payment accuracy. This allows them to stabilize their supply chain, lower their operational cost burden and improve their overall order-to-cash cycle, according to Motiva.

Houston-based Motiva refines, distributes and markets petroleum products throughout the U.S. Under exclusive, long-term brand licenses for the Shell and 76 brands, Motiva's marketing operations support more than 5,000 retail gasoline stations.