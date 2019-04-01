Motorists See Cheapest Gas Prices in Three Years

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The New Year brought a new low in gas prices.

On Jan. 3, the national average fell to $2.25 per gallon, which is the cheapest average in three years and even 1 cent less than the average on New Year's Day. Trends indicate that prices at the pump are likely to remain cheap for at least the first half of January, according to the AAA Newsroom.

Gas price averages are at or below the national average in 29 states, with the cheapest average occurring in Missouri at $1.83. Hawaii is the most expensive at $3.34.

"With OPEC production cuts slated to take effect this week, analysts will closely be watching the price of oil," said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. "Significant movement toward higher market prices would mean cheaper gas prices could be in the rearview mirror. However, AAA expects to see minimal volatility at the start of the cartel's production cuts."

The current top 10 least expensive markets are: Missouri ($1.83), Oklahoma ($1.92), Arkansas ($1.92), Texas ($1.93), South Carolina ($1.93), Ohio ($1.93), Alabama ($1.93), Mississippi ($1.93), Louisiana ($1.94) and Kansas ($1.95).

Other findings from AAA include: