Move Over Oktoberfest, RaceTrac Is Celebrating Dogtoberfest

ATLANTA — October is going to the dogs at RaceTrac Petroleum Inc.

The Atlanta-based convenience store retailer is celebrating Dogtoberfest all month. Under the promotion, RaceTrac Insiders can buy one roller grill item and get a second one for $1.

"We think it's time to start dressing those dogs. Whether you live in Dallas, Texas or Dallas, Ga., we have a flavor for you," the retailer said. "So, step up to the toppings bar and pile your puppy high with your own one-of-a-kind flavor. … The opportunities (and the toppings) are endless."

Suggested hot dog pairings from RaceTrac include:

The Wild West Dallas Dog : Jalapeño Cheddar Dog + Jalapeños + Jalapeño Pickles + Pico de Gallo + BBQ Sauce

: Jalapeño Cheddar Dog + Jalapeños + Jalapeño Pickles + Pico de Gallo + BBQ Sauce The Big Easy Louisiana Dog : Guinness Beer Brat + Yellow Mustard + More Mustard

: Guinness Beer Brat + Yellow Mustard + More Mustard The Georgia On My Mind Dog : Hot Dog + Cole Slaw + Onions + Mustard

: Hot Dog + Cole Slaw + Onions + Mustard The Hot 'N Tropical Dog: Hot Dog + Mustard + Salsa + Banana Peppers + More Mustard

RaceTrac operates more than 700 convenience stores with gas in five southern states: Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.