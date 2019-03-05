Murphy USA Brings E15 to New Mexico

EL DORADO, Ark. — Murphy USA brought E15 fuel to New Mexico with the opening of a new site in Albuquerque where the fuel is offer.

The expansion into its 31st state continues the growth of E15, also known as Unleaded 88, which is available at nearly 1,800 gas stations in the United States, reported Growth Energy.

"With Murphy USA's addition of E15 at their Albuquerque, N.M., station, more Americans than ever can now choose Unleaded 88," said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. "We know that when it's available at the pump, Unleaded 88 is taking off with consumers and becoming their go-to fuel. We applaud Murphy USA for expanding this choice for the people of New Mexico and look forward to celebrating more states doing the same."

El Dorado-based Murphy USA has been among the first retailers to offer E15, a blend of 15-percent ethanol and 85-percent gasoline, in multiple states, according to Growth Energy, which represents producers and supporters of ethanol.

Murphy USA operates more than 1,400 stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express banners in multiple states.