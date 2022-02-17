Murphy USA Hosting National Hiring Event to Support Continued Growth

EL DORADO, Ark. — Murphy USA Inc. will hold a hiring event next week as it looks to boost its team of associates.

The convenience retailer will host its first National Hiring Day on Feb. 24 to fill store associate positions across nearly 1,500 convenience stores. During the event, participating Murphy USA and Murphy Express stores will hold in-person interviews from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for full-time and part-time positions.

"It's a great time to join the Murphy team. We're growing and providing opportunities for our associates to develop and build a career here," said Renee Bacon, Murphy USA's senior vice president of sales and operations. "We know our people set us apart, so working at a Murphy store means having a team that values and respects you, and a company that cares about your well-being."

Murphy USA offers employees flexible scheduling and competitive pay. It also offers a differentiated experience through a variety of benefits offerings and empowering development opportunities, including comprehensive training programs, career pathing, pay on-demand, continuing education assistance for GED candidates and college students, and free access to mental health and financial wellness resources for both employees and their family members, according to the company.

The hiring event comes shortly after Murphy USA laid out a plan to deliver up to 45 new stores — including seven QuickChek locations — and 35 raze-and-rebuilds in 2022. That follows the addition of 23 new stores in 2021, including five QuickChek locations, and 27 raze-and-rebuilds.

Murphy USA closed its acquisition of Whitehouse Station, N.J.-based QuickChek Corp. on Jan. 29, 2021. Through this deal, it added 157 convenience stores in the Northeast to its portfolio, and brought its total station count to more than 1,650 locations.

El Dorado-based Murphy USA's network comprises more than 1,650 stations primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest, and Northeast regions of the United States. The majority of Murphy USA's sites are located in close proximity to Walmart stores. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express and QuickChek brands.