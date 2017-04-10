Murphy USA Participating in 'Pink at the Pump' Across Multiple States

EL DORADO, Ark. — Murphy USA Inc., a longtime participant in the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association’s (IRFA) annual Pink at the Pump campaign to fight breast cancer, launched this year's program at its retail locations this week.

The Pink at the Pump campaign is the result of a partnership between IRFA, the Iowa Corn Promotion Board, National Breast Cancer Foundation, The Hormel Institute, and select Iowa retailers. The program is designed to raise money for breast cancer research and support services, in addition to growing consumer awareness of the benefits of using E15 fuel.

This year, Murphy USA is participating in the program at a total of 36 stores, across Iowa, Illinois, Arkansas, Texas and Virginia. The retailer launched the campaign Tuesday, Oct. 3 at its Davenport, Iowa, location, offering a 10-cent-per-gallon discount on all E15 sales from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Oct. 4, Murphy USA is offering the same discount at its Fort Dodge, Iowa, location.

At all retail stations participating in Pink at the Pump , three cents of every E15 gallon sold throughout October will be donated to The Hormel Institute and National Breast Cancer Foundation.

“E15 is the cleanest fuel choice for motorists who drive a 2001 or newer vehicle,” IRFA Managing Director Lucy Norton said. “It reduces the amount of cancer-causing chemicals and greenhouse gases coming out of your vehicle’s tailpipe. And what’s more, it is lower cost and higher octane, a great deal for every motorist.”

E15 is gasoline blended with 15 percent ethanol, compared to standard fuel that’s blended with 10 percent ethanol. The EPA has certified vehicles made in 2001 or newer as E15 compatible.

The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association represents the state’s liquid renewable fuels industry and works to foster its growth.

Murphy USA, based in El Dorado, is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with more than 1,400 stations located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast and Midwest United States.