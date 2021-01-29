Murphy USA Renews Supply Pact With Core-Mark

EL DORADO, Ark. and WESTLAKE, Texas — Murphy USA Inc. and Core-Mark Holding Co. Inc. are continuing their partnership through a new five-year supply agreement.

Core-Mark will continue to serve as Murphy USA's primary wholesale distributor, delivering more than 75 percent of the merchandise sold in the company's convenience stores.

"We are confident the Core-Mark team will continue to be an excellent strategic partner for Murphy USA, and we look forward to working together to achieve our mutual goals of profitable growth, efficient operations and superior execution for our stores and our customers," said Andrew Clyde, President and CEO of Murphy USA.

Westlake-based Core-Mark is one of the largest marketers of food, fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Founded in 1888, it offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to 40,000-plus customers in the United States and Canada through 32 distribution centers, excluding two distribution facilities the Company operates as a third-party logistics provider.

"We are committed to helping Murphy USA drive growth in sales and margins under this new agreement, strategically aligned to enable both Murphy USA and Core-Mark to benefit from their strategic focus on expanding their food and fresh offering," said Scott E. McPherson, president and CEO of Core-Mark. "We are committed to continuing to serve Murphy USA stores with operational excellence and an innovative approach."

El Dorado-based Murphy USA operates nearly 1,500 sites located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast and Midwest United States. The company and its team of nearly 10,000 employees serve an estimated 1.7 million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline stations in 25 states. The majority of Murphy USA's sites are located in close proximity to Walmart stores. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express brand.