My Phillips 66 App Earns Accolades for Customer Experience

HOUSTON — P97 Networks, provider of secure, cloud-based mobile commerce, in-vehicle payments and digital marketing solutions, is recipient of the 2019 Best Mobile Interactive Customer Experience Award for its work on the My Phillips 66 App.

The Best Mobile ICX award, presented by the Interactive Customer Experience Association (ICX), recognizes technology suppliers and brands that are changing the face of the customer experience. Each year it is awarded at ICX's annual Elevate Awards ceremony at the ICX Summit.

P97 was recognized for enabling mobile payments and customer engagement during the daily journey, including the user experiences which are changing the way drivers fuel up at the pumps.

"We are honored our work with Phillips 66 for the My Phillips 66 App has caught the attention of the ICX Association for the Best Mobile Award," said Don Frieden, president and CEO of 97. "The outstanding collaboration between P97 and Phillips 66 is revolutionizing the customers' daily journey at fuel pumps and inside the store."

In a competitive fuel market, companies like Phillips 66 are leveraging mobile technology to compete in the on-demand convenience-driven economy by providing consumers with new and frictionless ways to pay and save money. In this new era of customer experiences, Phillips 66 has recognized that consumer expectations are driving business innovation, the company stated.

"One of the greatest benefits that Phillips 66 and our branded customers receive from the My Phillips 66 App is an increase in consumer loyalty. Through mobile app promotion and omni-channel marketing programs, we've seen an increase in consumers' purchase frequency at our branded stations," commented Jim Macari, director, emerging payments and loyalty, Phillips 66.

Houston-based Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. Using a network of branded marketers and dealers operating approximately 7,500 outlets, its U.S. marketing business supplies Top Tier detergent gasolines under the Phillips 66, 76 and Conoco brands.