NACS Board of Directors Gets Five New Retailer Members

CHICAGO — Five new retailer members were tapped to join the NACS Board of Directors at the 2017 NACS Show that’s currently being held in Chicago.

Joseph DePinto, president and CEO, 7-Eleven Inc.; Chuck Maggelet, CEO, Maverik Inc.; Charlie McIlvaine, chairman and CEO, Coen Oil Co.; Billy Milam, president, RaceTrac Petroleum Inc.; and Rachel Wallis-Andreasson, board of directors, Wallis Cos. are the new additions.

NACS, the Association for Convenience & Fuel Retailing, is a member-driven organization led by a 30-member Board of Directors that includes three retailers from non-North American countries. The board also includes the chairman and chairman-elect of the NACS Supplier Board — The Coca-Cola Co.'s Jay Ard and RAI Trade Marketing Services’ Dave Riser, respectively.

Joe Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz Inc., has been named the 2017-2018 NACS chairman after serving on the NACS Executive Committee as treasurer; vice chairman, legislative; and vice chairman, research over the years.

Rahim Budhwani of 6040 LLC (2016-2017 chairman) and Jack Kofdarali of J&T Management (2015-2016 chairman) also remain members of the board.