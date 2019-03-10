NACS Chief Encourages C-store Industry to Tell Their Stories 

ATLANTA — Everyone in the convenience store industry has great stories to tell about their businesses, but few actually share their stories, leading to the industry rarely getting the credit it deserves.

“If no one tells their story, does anyone hear it?” NACS President and CEO Henry “Hank” Armour said during the Oct. 3 general session at the 2019 NACS Show, comparing it to the age-old question of “If a tree falls in the forest and no one is there to hear it, does it make a sound?”

NACS is doing its part to tell the c-store industry’s stories. Armour pointed to three examples in particular:

Food — The industry is making great strides in offering better-for-you options.

— Engagement With Elected Officials — Recently, the 100th NACS InStore event was held. These events invite members of Congress to spend a few hours working in a local c-store.

— 24/7 Day — NACS in partnership with c-store chains Wawa Inc., Sheetz Inc. and RaceTrac Petroleum celebrated 24/7 Day on July 24, honoring the nation’s first responders. NACS’ promotion of the event drove more than 85,000 media impressions across 130 news outlets.

Going forward, the association plans to do more to tell the industry’s stories, especially around key areas such as helping to fight hunger, supporting education, and contributing to clean communities.

Armour encouraged everyone in the audience to join the mission at conveniencecares.org.

“We are a good people. We are a great industry. Let’s rejoice in that and tell our stories,” he said.

The 2019 NACS Show is taking place Oct. 1-4 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.