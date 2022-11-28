NACS Joins Push for Year-Round E15 Sales

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — NACS and a broad coalition of energy and agriculture organizations are calling on Congress to adopt legislation that would resolve inconsistent fuel volatility regulations.

In a letter sent to U.S. Senate and House of Representative leadership, the associations specifically expressed support for legislation gives equal regulatory treatment for all gasoline blends containing 10 percent ethanol (E10) or more, including gasoline with 15 percent ethanol (E15).

The legislation would permanently remove the regulatory barrier that has historically made it difficult for retailers to offer E15 in the summertime, according to the groups.

"Due to the current policy, it is extremely difficult for many fuel marketers and retailers that may desire to offer E15 to their customers in the summer months to source that product," the letter stated. "Our groups have come together — for the first time ever — to support legislation that would resolve this issue once and for all."

The letter, sent on Nov. 21 to Senate Leaders Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), was signed by NACS, the Renewable Fuels Association, American Petroleum Institute, American Farm Bureau Federation, Association of Equipment Manufacturers, Growth Energy, National Corn Growers Association, National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, National Farmers Union, National Sorghum Producers, NATSO and SIGMA.

The groups are advocating for a legislative fix that would provide equal treatment nationwide to all gasoline blends containing 10 percent ethanol or more, while simultaneously superseding state regulatory action recently sought by a group of governors.

"By ensuring uniformity across the nation's fuel supply chain, federal legislation will provide more flexibility and result in more consistent outcomes than a state-by-state regulatory landscape," the letter explained. "In the absence of such legislation, we could see gasoline marketplace uncertainty and political disputes over E15 that would continue to resurface every summer. Thus, we urge Congress to act quickly to adopt legislation that will bring certainty and consistency to the fuel market, while also finally resolving long-standing differences among many stakeholders about fuel volatility regulations."

Alexandria-based NACS is a global trade association dedicated to advancing convenience and fuel retailing. NACS advances the role of convenience stores as positive economic, social and philanthropic contributors to the communities they serve, and is a trusted adviser to retailer and supplier members from more than 50 countries.