NACS Offers Student Loan Repayment Benefit to Members

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — NACS, the Association for Convenience & Fuel Retailing, is launching a new member benefit that helps employees of its retailer and supplier member companies pay down student loan debt and save for the future.

Gradifi is a tool that can give NACS members a competitive advantage in the hiring marketplace by helping their employees reduce student loan debt, as well as bolster efforts to recruit and retain top talent, the association said.

"Attracting and retaining high-caliber college graduates is a key part of our strategic growth plan at NACS, as well as for many retailer and supplier member companies," said Brian Kimmel, senior vice president and chief financial officer at NACS. "A student loan repayment benefit will help our industry become more widely recognized an employer of choice."

The association has offered student loan contributions to its own employees through the Gradifi SLP plan since May

"Employee benefits that make student loan debt more manageable translate into real advantage in a highly competitive labor market," said Gradifi CEO David Chang. "Gradifi's solution will help NACS members attract and retain talent by helping their employees reduce the financial burden and emotional stress of student loan debt."

Alexandria-based NACS represents the U.S. convenience store industry, which has more than 154,000 stores nationwide selling fuel, food and merchandise, and serves 160 million customers daily. NACS has 2,100 retailer and 1,750 supplier members from more than 50 countries.