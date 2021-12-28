National Convenience Distributors Grows With Mid-Atlantic Acquisition

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — National Convenience Distributors LLC (NCD) is growing its presence with the acquisition of Century Distributors Inc., a Mid-Atlantic full-line wholesale distributor to the convenience and grocery store industries.

Founded in 1976, Rockville, Md.-based Century Distributors will join NCD as a newly created division. NCD is currently the fourth largest wholesale convenience distributor in the United States, servicing 12 states, with annual revenues in excess of $3 billion.

"We are delighted to be investing in Century and their dedicated team. We operate our business with great people, and Century is a perfect fit within the NCD family," said NCD CEO Jeff Allen said. "Debbie [Robbins, president of Century Distributors] and her team have spent decades cultivating valuable relationships with customers, and we look forward to continuing that growth together."

Century will benefit from enhanced customer experiences, best practices, a centralized operating system integration, increased marketing power and go-to-market efficiencies, and synergistic and collaborative programs. These proficiencies help all NCD divisions deliver outstanding service, unmatched values, and unwavering dedication to all of its relationships, according to the companies.

"We are extremely proud of the success Century Distributors has achieved since our inception," commented Robbins and Lori Rodman, vice president of sales for Century.

David Sadugor, vice president of operations for Century, also agreed. "This opportunity to join NCD opens the door to even greater potential. We are confident this will be an overwhelming benefit and positively impact our retail customers and valued employees," he said.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Farmingdale-based National Convenience Distributors was formed through the acquisitions of Harold Levinson Associates, J. Polep Distribution Services, Allen Brothers Wholesale Distribution, Wustefeld Candy, and Century Distributors. It services more than 17,000 customers in the northeastern United States from Maine to Virginia as the country's fourth-largest full-line convenience store distributor providing candy, snacks, fresh sandwiches and salads, cigarettes and cigars, coffee, ice cream, and frozen and refrigerated foods.