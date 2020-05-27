National Gas Price Average Nears $2 a Gallon

NATIONAL REPORT — The national gas price average is close to hitting the $2 per gallon mark weeks after hitting a low of $1.76 in April.

On May 26, the national average reached $1.96, which is 87 cents cheaper than the end of May 2019, but 8 cents higher than a week ago and 19 cents higher than last month, reported AAA.

Fluctuations in crude oil demand are the primary reasons for fuel price increases.

"Americans have seen significantly cheaper-than-normal gas prices the past two months. However, those low prices — as well as crude oil prices — have been pushing more expensive," said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. "While motorists will see pump prices continue to increase, AAA does not expect the summer average to be as expensive as last year's season."

The United States could see a spike in gas prices due to the Atlantic hurricane season that runs June 1 through Nov. 30. AAA reported that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have predicted that the 2020 season will have above-average activity.

The 10 states with the largest weekly increases include Colorado (16 cents), Utah (15 cents), Kentucky (14 cents), Idaho (12 cents), Minnesota (12 cents), Michigan (11 cents), North Dakota (11 cents), Missouri (11 cents), Indiana (10 cents) and Delaware (10 cents).

Markets with the top 10 largest monthly increases are Wisconsin (71 cents), Ohio (58 cents), Michigan (55 cents), Indiana (51 cents), Illinois (44 cents), Kentucky (40 cents), Iowa (40 cents), Minnesota (33 cents), Idaho (28 cents) and Oklahoma (27 cents).