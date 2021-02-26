National Restaurant Association Cancels 2021 NRA Show

CHICAGO — For the second year in a row, the National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show will not take place.

Previously scheduled to be held May 22-25 at Chicago's McCormick Place, the annual foodservice event has been cancelled due to ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on large gatherings.

The state of Illinois has placed an order limiting gatherings to no more than 50 people, which is in effect until early June. Although the order could be modified prior to its expiration date, McCormick Place is prohibited from re-opening for large events and does not anticipate this changing prior to the planned 2021 NRA Show, according to the announcement.

To stand in for an in-person event, the NRA is developing an extensive collection of resources — such as Q&A sessions with leading experts, panel discussions and webinars — to be available to the foodservice and restaurant community free of charge.

Existing year-round education sessions focused on the state of the industry and future projections, consumer trends, operational innovations and more are already available online, with new assets to come throughout the year.

Additionally, the NRA launched the online Show To Go, a cost-free digital marketplace designed for the operator and supplier communities. It features key elements of the NRA Show and is designed to make it easier to find the best deals on needed products from trusted industry partners, the association said.

The next NRA Show is scheduled for May 21-24, 2022.