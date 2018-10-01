National Security Expert Will Keynote 2018 Conexxus Annual Conference

CHICAGO — The Conexxus Annual Conference, which will take place April 29-May 3 at the Lowes Chicago O’Hare, will feature national security expert Jeffrey “Skunk” Baxter as its keynote speaker.

On Monday, April 30, Baxter will share his insight on both security and entertainment with members of the convenience and fuel retailing industry at the technology-focused event. He’ll speak to the efficacy of using “unconventional thinking to creatively solve problems amid 21st century risks,” according to the event's host NACS, the Association for Convenience & Fuel Retailing.

Before Baxter began his career as a national security expert, he was better known for his guitar playing expertise. During the 1970s, he notably played with Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers, with whom he won a Grammy. He continued working as a session guitarist throughout the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s.

Along with Baxter, the Conexxus Annual Conference will feature Dae Kim, NACS' vice president of research, who is expected to deliver a speech on the major trends in the U.S. convenience retail industry.

The Conexxus conference centers on new technologies and technology standards that will help those in the c-store and fuel retailing industry improve business processes, reduce costs and increase profitability. Those who attend will be able to join Conexxus business and technical committees to delve into all matters related to retail technology, including data security and advances in payment technology.

Attendees can kick off the conference at a welcome event at Wrigley Field to watch the Chicago Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers from the Lakeview Baseball Club rooftop.

Registration is now open at www.conexxus.org.