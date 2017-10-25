NATO to Bring Industry Outlook to TPE 2018

LAS VEGAS — The National Association of Tobacco Outlets (NATO) is aligning with Tobacco Plus Expo (TPE) 2018 to bring its industry outlook to the tradeshow's attendees.

Known for offering insights on market trends and current legislation, the NATO Industry Outlook will now be co-located at TPE 2018 in Las Vegas. NATO will present its insights on Jan. 30, the day before the show opens on Jan 31.

In 2016, NATO held its last conference, instead sharpening its focus on legislative and regulatory issues on the local, state and federal levels. The association was involved in the TPE 2017; however, the new alignment creates one "powerhouse destination," according to TPE.

"With legislation and regulations creating roadblocks to our industry's growth, we're encouraging people from all facets and categories to get involved, get educated, and learn how to navigate these new waters," said Tom Briant, executive director of NATO.



"By joining efforts with the 2018 TPE show, we're hoping to reach people directly affected by the state of affairs, and arm them with information and strategies for continuing to grow their businesses- and our entire industry," he added.

The Industry Outlook is scheduled to hold a number of sessions presented by industry leaders, covering topics like local legislation, marketing, and finance. Seminars include:

Market Trends in Tobacco;

Wall Street Industry Update; and

Tobacco Legislation: A Local and State Overview.

TPE 2018 is positioned at the start of the year to help retailers restock their stores after the holidays. The show connects thousands of attendees with exhibitors from the tobacco, vapor, and alternative categories, offering the latest goods and services.

"By combining NATO's Industry Outlook with TPE 2018, we're hoping to inspire attendees with learnings from NATO, and then provide products and solutions that will help retailers meet their goals for growth and profits in the coming year," said Ben Stimpson, managing director of Tobacco Media Group (TMG), the parent company of TPE. "This combined effort is poised to be the most important and valuable tobacco and tobacco-related products industry event in 2018. And we're excited to be behind it."

TMG is owned by Kretek International.