NATSO Adds Alternative Fuels & Innovation Focus to Annual Conference

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — NATSO will add dedicated sections for vendors specializing in alternative fuels, technology and innovation at NATSO Connect 2023, its annual industry meeting.

The event is scheduled to take place March 7-10, 2023, at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in the Dallas metropolitan area.

The event brings together truck stop and travel center operators who represent buying power for more than 16,000 fuel stations. Hundreds of operators and their industry partners come together for face-to-face learning and networking to help them identify trends and maximize profit margins.

"We're excited to bring the NATSO Connect show to Texas and to put a greater emphasis on our technology, innovation and alternative fuel vendors," said Pamela Hayes, vice president of business development for NATSO. "The industry is experiencing tremendous growth, and we're happy to showcase both existing operators and the many new vendors looking to engage with our operators."

NATSO Connect 2023 will also feature new first-night activities, such as an invitation-only, dedicated dinner for new truck stop and travel center members as well as a welcome and thank you reception for vendors.

The event combines exclusive, executive briefings with opportunities for operators to gain guidance on how to succeed by speaking directly with experienced operators and vendor partners, according to NATSO. It also creates opportunities for operators to problem solve with key industry suppliers and their peers in order to grow their businesses.

The conference includes retail study tours, a great ideas workshop, a government affairs meeting and the NATSO Foundation Full House Fundraiser.

Events like the retail study tours are included with NATSO Connect 2023 registration, but certain events are limited and available on a first-come-first-serve basis, and expected to reach capacity. Prospective attendees can learn more at www.natsoconnect.com and are encouraged to register early to guarantee access to limited-seating events.

Alexandria-based NATSO represents more than 2,000 travel plazas and truck stops nationwide, owned by more than 220 corporate entities.