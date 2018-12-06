NATSO Launches Council to Help Retailers Incorporate Alternative Fuels

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — NATSO Inc., the national association representing the travel plaza and truck stop industry, launched an Alternative Fuels Council Tuesday.

With the goal of helping fuel retailers leverage resources to learn about and incorporate alternative fuels into their supply offerings, the council will work with the truck stop and travel plaza community, as well as other fuel retailers. Together, they will navigate state and federal fuel regulations, government incentives for alternative fuels like the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), and how to implement profitable strategies related to alternative fuel supply options and fuel infrastructure.

"The Alternative Fuels Council is designed to satisfy our industry’s need for expert, convenient and cost-effective solutions that help fuel retailers bring alternative fuels to market," said Lisa Mullings, NATSO president and CEO. "The alternative fuels market is an important growth opportunity for many fuel retailers nationwide; and both the fuel retailing industry and their customers will benefit from the collective resources and benefits of this endeavor."

NATSO's Alternative Fuels Council unveiled a Biodiesel Fuel Quality Plan, designed to help those who blend, market and distribute biodiesel blends ensure their final fuel product meets a minimum standard of quality. The plan features fuel testing and analysis for marketers among its initial offerings.

"Maintaining fuel quality is increasingly important to today’s fuel retailers amid the growing number of fuel offerings and renewable fuel blending options," said Jeff Hove, NATSO fuel specialist. "While certain accreditation and quality assurance can be provided by biodiesel producers and suppliers, it is imperative that fuel retailers remain vigilant regarding the quality of the finished product."

Founded in 1960, Alexandria-based NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel plaza and truck stop industry; and provides education to its members.