NATSO & SIGMA Form Alliance to Address Legislative Priorities

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Two industry groups are teaming up to focus on key issues affecting the truck stops, travel stops and fuels sectors.

In a joint announcement, NATSO and SIGMA, America's Leading Fuel Marketers, detailed their strategic alliance on federal legislative priorities and advocacy initiatives.

Working with the SIGMA board of directors and legislative committee, NATSO will manage SIGMA's government affairs program, advocating on issues related to fuels, energy and transportation, among others. NATSO will implement SIGMA's legislative priorities as determined by the SIGMA board.

The boards of directors for each association support the advocacy pact.

"The NATSO-SIGMA partnership is a powerful strategic alliance," said NATSO President and CEO Lisa Mullings. "SIGMA and NATSO have long shared advocacy interests and worked to achieve mutual legislative goals on behalf of our members. Both organizations will greatly benefit from NATSO's strong advocacy program, enhancing our ability to meet the growing needs of members and ultimately driving the future success of truck stops, travel plazas, and fuel marketers nationwide. We are excited to partner with SIGMA so that the entire fuel retailing network will benefit."

Calling the alliance "an advocacy powerhouse" for the transportation fuel sector, the groups said the alliance will focus on the near- and long-term business priorities of their memberships and make the industry stronger in its advocacy efforts on behalf of members.



"By formalizing this strategic alliance with NATSO, we will enhance SIGMA's ability to deliver exceptional value to our members," said SIGMA CEO Ryan McNutt. "SIGMA is pleased that its advocacy efforts will be seamlessly maintained through this new partnership with a team of legislative professionals with whom we have long worked."

As the two groups noted, the alliance comes as Congress is negotiating broad infrastructure legislation, and truck stops, travel plazas and fuel retailers continue to invest in alternative fuels. Among the industry's top legislative priorities is ensuring that Congress adopts a policy framework that encourages these investments.

NATSO and SIGMA represent approximately 90 percent of retail sales of motor fuel in the United States and represent an established nationwide network of hundreds of thousands of fueling locations.