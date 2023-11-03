NCSA Inducts 2023 Class of Confectionary Industry Leaders into Candy Hall of Fame

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Confectionery Sales Association (NCSA) honored 11 candy and snack supplier community members during its 52nd Candy Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Oct. 21.

Since 1971, the Candy Hall of Fame has recognized lifetime career achievements in the confectionery industry. Candy Hall of Fame members come from all disciplines within the confectionery industry, must have at least 20 years of service to the confectionery industry (buyers must have at least 10 years of experience) and must be 50 years of age at the time of nomination. Honorees should demonstrate loyalty to building and supporting the confectionery industry through active participation over and above job requirements.

The 2023 honorees are:

Brad Carlin, C.A. Carlin;

Tony Frankenberger, McLane Co.;

Adolph Goelitz, Goelitz Confectionery Co. (now Jelly Belly Candy Co.);

Mitchell Goetze, Goetze's Candy Co. Inc.;

Susan Grassey, Harris Teeter Supermarkets LLC;

Patrice Guy, The Walt Disney Co.;

Shawn Houser-Fedor, The Hershey Co.;

Rose Potts, Blommer Chocolate Co.;

Arne Sandberg, Mockups 4 You LLC;

David Shaffer, Just Born Inc.; and

Brian Sisitzky, L.H. Sisitzky Sales Inc.

"Congratulations to the 2023 Candy Hall of Fame Class," said Shelly Clarey, NCSA president and CEO. "Each of these individuals has committed much of their career history to advancing and innovating the confectionery industry, and we are proud to induct them into the Candy Hall of Fame."

Highlighting the significance and prestige of the event, a record group of nearly 375 representatives from the confectionery industry, along with family and friends and more than 45 Candy Hall of Fame members, were on hand to witness the induction ceremony.

Each inductee received a Candy Hall of Fame plaque and pin at the ceremony to commemorate their induction.

"Recognizing confectionery industry trailblazers who devote their careers to the betterment of the industry is at the heart of the Candy Hall of Fame, and we salute each of these 11 honorees for their commitment and passion for making our industry stronger while fostering the next generation," said Joe Melville, chairman of the NCSA.

The 2023 Candy Hall of Fame event took place during a black-tie banquet at the Renaissance Tampa Hotel International Plaza.

Formed in 1899, the National Confectionery Sales Association is dedicated to recognition, fellowship, education and mentoring.