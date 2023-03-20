NECSEMA Annual Show Highlights Foodservice & Fuels Innovation

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Innovations in vehicle fueling and healthy foodservice at convenience stores will take center stage this year at the New England Convenience Store & Energy Marketers Association's (NECSEMA) Trade Expo on March 22.

The DCU Center in Worcester will once again host the convention, providing a space for convenience store owners, energy marketers, food and beverage purveyors, equipment and software providers, fuel industry leaders and other exhibitors to meet and network.

"It's an exciting and transformative time in the convenience store space, and we're thrilled to showcase everything that the industry has to offer," said NECSEMA Executive Director Peter Brennan. "Today's convenience stores are providing more and more options every day to our consumers — from high-quality, chef-curated prepared meals and healthy foods, to traditional staples such as meals, lottery and tobacco products, as well as fueling options to every vehicle from heavy-duty trucks to EVs. This year's NECSEMA 2023 Trade Show will showcase the innovation and constantly evolving customer experience that our members offer."

The 2023 NECSEMA Trade Expo will feature exhibitors from all sectors of the industry on the floor of the DCU Center, along with an opening dinner for NECSEMA members, a keynote lunch featuring Scott Walters, vice president of app and brand development company Rovertown, and a series of live seminars focused on emerging trends.

Walters' keynote speech will provide an overview on expanding foot traffic via e-commerce and apps.

Other highlights include a roundtable discussion on electric vehicle charging and transition, as well as sessions focused on recruiting, merger-and-acquisition activity in the c-store space and ways to expand into the foodservice category.

Attendance is complimentary for all retailers, but space is limited and pre-registration is highly encouraged. More information, including how to register, may be found here.

Stoughton-based NECSEMA was formed in 2015 through the merger of the New England Convenience Store Association and the Independent Oil Marketers Association of New England. The top priority of NECSEMA remains protecting and promoting the retail and energy marketer industry, and the tens of thousands of jobs association members create and maintain in New England.