NECSEMA Brings Healthcare Options to Its Members

STOUGHTON, Mass. — The New England Convenience Store & Energy Marketers Association (NECSEMA) is giving its members what they want: healthcare.

The association teamed up with MyHealthily to provide access to healthcare coverage for the employees of member companies. Through the partnership, members can save on healthcare costs and provide better coverage to their employees and their employees' families.

"We've heard our members loud and clear," said NECSEMA Executive Director Jonathan Shaer. "They've told us access to good healthcare options is near the top of their list, and we feel strongly that MyHealthily can provide our members with the options they seek."

NECSEMA Healthcare, the marketplace launched by MyHealthily, offers benefits to all members, along with flexibility in plan design and provider. Bundled with the coverage, at no additional cost and no copay, is Prosper Benefits, a suite of non-insurance benefits including Telehealth, Work/Life Care Balance, Health Advocate, Medical Bill Saver, and a prescription saving app.

"I am confident that offering the ability to access healthcare coverage via NECSEMA Healthcare will enable MyHealthily to provide unprecedented service levels," said Michael Malhame, president of Englewood, N.J.-based MyHealthily.

"Since the signing of the federal Affordable Care Act, group health insurance plans have increased at over three times the rate of general inflation," Malhame added. "Ninety-seven percent of Americans do not know what their insurance covers, and the process of shopping for and enrolling in coverage remains a significant burden to employers and employees. NECSEMA and MyHealthily have made significant movement to help resolve the situation."

Stoughton-based NECSEMA is a trade association representing convenience stores owners and wholesale transportation fuels distributors across New England with legislative and regulatory advocacy, networking and educational events.