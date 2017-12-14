New 7-ElevenNOW App Testing On-Demand Ordering for Delivery or Pickup

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is testing on-demand ordering for delivery or in-store pickup with its new 7-ElevenNOW smartphone app. It is currently available for 10 uptown and downtown 7-Eleven c-stores in Dallas.

Customers in the Dallas area who enroll in the new app will receive free delivery on their first order. The app is available in the Google Play and Apple App stores.

"Today's digitally savvy consumer expects a wide range of options right at their fingertips and 7‑Eleven is delivering on that promise," said Gurmeet Singhm, chief digital officer for 7-Eleven. "We continuously ask our consumers how we can make their lives better, and 7‑ElevenNOW is a proprietary solution to their on-demand needs. The app will enable our customers to get the products they want, when and where they want them, quickly and conveniently. This is redefining convenience."

When ordering through 7‑ElevenNOW, customers can choose whether to receive direct delivery to their location, or to pick up their prepared order at the participating store of their choice within the 7‑ElevenNOW footprint. A wide selection of snacks, cosmetics, gift cards, home goods, beverages and hundreds of other products are available for purchase via the app.

To use 7‑ElevenNOW, customers open the app and select delivery or pick-up. If delivery is selected, the app will auto-locate the nearest participating store and send it to a courier service once the order is placed. A courier then picks up the customer's prepared products at the store and delivers them to the customer's location. If shoppers choose pick-up, they select the items they want and the store they prefer for pick-up. The order will be waiting for them at the cash register. Customers can pay for both delivery and pick-up with the app.

"7‑Eleven has a legacy of innovation," said 7‑Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto. "We have been pioneering new trends in the convenience industry for 90 years. Our company was the first to offer coffee in to-go cups, operate 24/7 and provide a self-serve soda fountain. 7‑Eleven will always look for innovative ways to reach and excite our customers and maintain our leadership position in convenience retailing. Today, that means redefining convenience through digital innovation."

7‑ElevenNOW is one of several new services implemented by the 7‑Eleven digital team as part of a companywide commitment to provide value and delight for every customer experience, the company said. The team is working on a full stack digital transformation that includes the technology consumers experience as well as the technology that works behind the scenes to ensure seamless and effortless interactions.

Other recent digital releases include the expansion of the popular 7Rewards app-based customer loyalty program and the launch of 7‑Eleven Bot on Messenger, which lets 7‑Eleven fans engage with the brand from within Facebook.

Headquartered in Irving, 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 60,000 stores in 17 countries, including 10,700 in North America.