New Core-Mark Program Aims to Curate Emerging Brands

WESTLAKE, Texas — Core-Mark International is launching Core-Mark Curated, a new initiative designed to identify, nurture and help develop the best brands for inclusion in its extensive distribution channel.

Core-Mark Curated is a hybrid of start-up accelerator and incubation programs and serves as a key component of the company's Center of Excellence, a facility that enables convenience retailers to immerse themselves in the retailing experience and drive new ideas, products and solutions to grow their businesses.

"Core-Mark prides itself on delivering providing innovative products and solutions to the convenience retail industry," said Chris Murray, senior vice president of marketing, Core-Mark International. "Core-Mark Curated perfectly complements this effort by uncovering and stewarding the best and brightest new products that can help differentiate our customers in a highly competitive marketplace."

Emerging brands can now register at coremarkcurated.com to pitch their products to merchandisers and buyers for the chance to become part of the Core-Mark distribution network. Brands selected by Core-Mark will be invited to the initial Core-Mark Curated showcase event, scheduled for Aug. 27-28. The event will offer brands the opportunity to network with Core-Mark senior leaders, buyers, sales managers and corporate merchandisers, gaining valuable insights into the convenience store landscape while presenting their products for potential distribution partnerships.

Core-Mark Curated joins the company's existing retailer programs and retailer solutions that are designed to help make c-stores more efficient, profitable and a preferred destination for the most discerning consumers, according to the company.

Westlake-based Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 42,000 customer locations in the United States and Canada through 32 distribution centers. It services traditional convenience retailers, drug stores, box or supercenter stores, grocery stores, liquor stores and other specialty and small format stores that carry convenience products.