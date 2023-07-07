New Data Finds Same-Store Sales Continue to Increase Year Over Year
The NRSInsights data have not been adjusted to reflect inflation, demographic distributions, seasonal buying patterns, item substitution, or other factors that may facilitate comparisons to other periods, to other same-store retail sales data, or to the U.S. Commerce Department's retail data, NRS stated.
The NRSInsights monthly Same-Store Retail Sales Reports are intended to provide timely topline data reflective of sales at NRS' network of independent, predominantly urban, retail stores.
Same-store data comparisons of June 2023 with June 2022 are derived from approximately 148 million transactions processed through the 14,284 stores on the NRS network that scanned transactions in both months. Same-store data comparisons of June 2023 with May 2023 are derived from approximately 204 million transactions processed through 20,883 stores.
Same-store data comparisons for the three months ended June 30, 2023 with the year-ago three months are derived from approximately 416 million scanned transactions processed through the NRS network in both quarters.
The NRS network comprises approximately 25,200 active POS terminals operating in approximately 21,900 independent retail stores.