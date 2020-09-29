New NACS Chairman Kevin Smartt Hopes the Convenience Channel Will Continue to 'Lean Forward'

SPICEWOOD, Texas — New NACS Chairman Kevin Smartt didn't intentionally set out to be a part of the convenience store industry, but little jobs along the way pointed him down the path.

In a recent interview, Smartt — who is CEO of Bonham, Texas-based Kwik Chek, operator of more than 47 c-stores across Texas and Oklahoma — sat down to talk to Convenience Store News and reflect on his journey in the industry, as well as the road ahead.

At age 14, Smartt received his first payroll check from a c-store operator, where he was hired to wash the parking lot, stock shelves and do general tasks around the store. Fast forward a few years and a stint with Plano, Texas-based Frito-Lay positioned Smartt to work on a route selling potato chips to convenience stores.

"It's funny how little things in life happen or get put in your path and direct you in certain ways," he recounted.

While at Frito-Lay, the Texas-born-and-raised Smartt was propositioned by his father-in-law, who then owned Kwik Chek, to come work for the family business. Smartt didn’t have an interest in leaving his job at Frito-Lay, and he and his wife enjoyed their life in Plano. But when the couple welcomed their first child, they wanted a change of direction, so Smartt took the opportunity to work for his father-in-law at Kwik Chek, starting in the company’s fuel wholesale business, McCraw Oil Co.

"I told my father-in-law I wanted to earn my way within the company. He put his hand on his desk, looked at me and said, 'Kevin, that will not be a problem.' And it wasn't," Smartt chuckled.

Over the course of more than 25 years, he worked in all facets of the wholesale fuel business and when he finally worked his way through, he made the transition to the retail side of the company, managing stores before taking over marketing, and ultimately becoming president. In 2001, he and a partner bought out his father-in-law 100 percent.

"It was nice to work for a family business but, at the same time, buying the family out and continuing on with a new generation of family was special to me," said the now-CEO, who today oversees all operations and resources for the company.

In addition to Kwik Chek, parent company Taylor-Smart LLC owns several other diversified yet integrated businesses, including: McCraw Oil, which sells to about 140 other c-stores in Texas and Oklahoma; a transportation company that delivers fuel to c-stores throughout Texas and Oklahoma; a fuel propane business that sells to residential consumers in Texas and Oklahoma; a food product manufacturing company that makes and sells salsa to grocery stores such as Sprouts, Whole Foods and Kroger; and a real estate company.

Becoming an Industry Leader

Working for Kwik Chek, Smartt got his first exposure to trade association NACS. His father-in-law began taking the newcomer to the annual NACS Show to gain exposure to the industry and help develop his knowledge and connections within the channel.

After several years, Smartt joined an industry study group. One of the members, Greg Parker of Savannah, Ga.-based Parker’s, who was vice chair of the NACS Research Committee, encouraged him to get involved by joining the committee as an advisor. From there, Smartt became a board member and eventually became chairman of the Research Committee, chairman of the Legislative Committee, and chairman of Conexxus.

"It's evolved from one committee to the next. Along the way, the people and retailers involved in mentoring me and guiding me throughout the years have been tremendous. When it comes to mentorship, one can see the level of commitment throughout our industry, as well as those same retailers' involvement and commitment to NACS," Smartt said, naming Parker, Jay Ricker and Joe Sheetz as some colleagues who have influenced him over the years.

"It didn't just happen with me, and it's exciting to see new-to-the-board retailers going through the same process today," he added. "It's one of the great things we do. We share, we reach out, we mentor and allow those kinds of relationships to happen."