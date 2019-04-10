New Partnership Lights the Way to Energy Savings for Toot'n Totum

AMARILLO, Texas — The Toot'n Totum convenience store chain entered a partnership with Xcel Energy to reduce lighting expenses.

Through Xcel's LED rebate program, select Toot'n Totum stores in the Amarillo and Texas Panhandle area now feature LED lighting inside and out, providing customers with better lighting and saving a considerable amount of energy and money, reported ABC 7 Amarillo.

"The new LEDs last longer and are brighter than the older types of lighting, so our guests feel safer and more at ease in our stores," said Zach Brown, maintenance manager, Toot'n Totum. "And we save on every bill — it's a win-win."

Business customers who take advantage of the rebate program consult with an Xcel Energy-approved lighting vendor who tailors a retrofit to meet the needs of the customer. The vendor estimates the energy savings the new LED lighting will deliver and Xcel issues a rebate check based on the estimated savings to help offset the expense of changing out the lights.

Toot'n Totum tapped Xcel Energy contractor Marsh Electrical Supply to retrofit 31 of its stores to LED lighting in three separate phases since last year. In all, the new lighting is saving enough energy to power about 130 typical homes in the area, according to Bryan Whitson, Xcel Energy product portfolio manager in Amarillo.

"LED lighting uses 70 to 90 percent less energy to make light that’s sharper and easier on the eyes than any other technology, and the bulbs last up to 15 times longer than conventional bulbs," said Whitson. "Our rebate program allows large customers such as Toot'n Totum to switch to this superior light source in a cost-effective way, and then save on their monthly bills going forward."

Toot'n Totum will continue with the retrofits until every store is 100 percent LED, Brown noted.

Amarillo-based Toot'n Totum operates more than 70 convenience stores.