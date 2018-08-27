New Products Attempting to Get Younger Adults Hooked on Breakfast Foods

ROCKVILLE, Md. — As people tend to love or hate breakfast, the most polarizing meal of the day, and most "breakfast believers" are baby boomers or families with children, companies are producing new products in an effort to expand the market and get younger adults hooked on breakfast foods.

Some of the resulting successful innovations include products that combine aspects of popular breakfast foods for kids and adults into one, according to a new Packaged Facts report, Breakfast: Retail Product Trends and Opportunities in the U.S. 2nd Edition.

A longtime staple of the breakfast foods market, yogurt most recently manifested as part of the Greek yogurt craze. But as Greek yogurt's popularity slows, marketers are looking to drinkable yogurt and yogurt smoothies to take its place at the breakfast table or meal on the go. The product isn't new, but it is one of the fastest growing breakfast foods with a growth rate of 20 percent in the past year.