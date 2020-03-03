New Research Shows Confectionery Category Plays an Important Role in People’s Emotional Well-Being

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today's consumers have reached a consensus: chocolate, candy, gum and mints are an essential part of their lives and emotional well-belling.

According to Sweet Insights: State of Treating 2020, a new report from the National Confectioners Association (NCA), almost 90 percent of consumers agree that good emotional well-being leads to better physical well-being leading to a happy life.

"Whether it's a moment of celebration with loved ones or a sweet moment to yourself, we have found that the confectionery category can and will continue to play an important role in people’s emotional well-being," said NCA President & CEO John Downs. "I am proud of our industry's commitment to meeting consumers where they want to be met and providing them with information, options and support as they enjoy their favorite treats."

In 2019, the industry generated $37.5 billion in retail sales — making the confectionery category the fourth largest across food retail channels. By 2024, Euromonitor and NCA project category sales will reach $39.9 billion.

"Consumers are looking for experiences, and we know that chocolate, candy, gum and mints provide that special and unique quality for our retail partners," Downs continued. "Retailers are working with us to make sure that we are delighting their shoppers' everyday — on the shelves or virtual shelves in every place they shop — and the State of Treating report proves just that."

A first-of-its-kind report, Sweet Insights: State of Treating 2020 combines shopper insights and sales results to provide a dynamic and comprehensive look at the confectionery industry and the special nature of chocolate, candy, gum and mints. It offers an integrated look at the confectionery shopper and the trends impacting confectionery industry purchasing patterns. More than 1,500 adults were surveyed.

State of Treating was unveiled at the Annual State of the Industry Conference, against the backdrop of a newly established strategic plan for NCA. Titled Thrive in 2025, the new strategic plan sets the direction of the association over the next five years and outlines a new bold mission and vision. The plan sets new goals for NCA, including strengthening its advocacy and communications capabilities, identifying the disruptive trends of the future, and developing positive and meaningful thought leadership.

The Sweet Insights: State of Treating 2020 report is available here.

Based in Washington, D.C., the National Confectioners Association is a trade organization that advances, protects and promotes chocolate, candy, gum and mints, and the companies that make these treats.