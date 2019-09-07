New State Gas Taxes Push National Pump Price Higher

ORLANDO, Fla. — State average gas prices have jumped noticeably in the last 15 days, pushing the national average up nearly 10 cents to $2.75 per gallon of regular gas as of July 8, according to the AAA Newsroom. In addition to increased demand, this was prompted by 13 states that introduced new gas taxes: California, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vermont.

"The only motorists seeing relief at the pump are in a handful of states in the West Coast and Rockies regions where prices are trending cheaper, but still rank among the most expensive in the country," said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. "The majority of motorists can expect more expensive gas prices throughout July, but the national average is still not likely to hit $3/gallon."

The current national average is four cents higher than one week previously, less than one cent cheaper than one month ago and 11 cents cheaper than one year ago.

Most Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern states saw price increases of less than five cents on the week, while states in the Great Lakes and Central regions saw higher jumps. Illinois (14 cents), Ohio (9 cents), Michigan (7 cents) and Indiana (5 cents) are among the top 10 states with the largest weekly increases, with Illinois topping the nationwide chart.

In the Rockies, gas prices fell between one and four cents. While drivers are still paying some of the most expensive prices in the country, they remain less than $3 per gallon.

Four states in the South and Southeast saw the average increase by at least five cents week over week: Florida (13 cents), Georgia (6 cents), Alabama (6 cents) and Texas (5 cents).

The West Coast leads the nation in pump prices. California ($3.76) and Hawaii ($3.63) have the highest state averages, followed by Washington ($3.34), Nevada ($3.29), Alaska ($3.22) and Oregon ($3.21). Despite this, all states in the region but California saw averages decline on the week.