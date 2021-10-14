New Technology & Beverage Products Grab Retailers' Attention at the 2021 NACS Show

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — For the first time in two years, retailers got an in-person look at the best and most innovative new products in the convenience store industry at the 2021 NACS Show, held Oct. 5-8 in Chicago.

Visitors to the Cool New Products Preview Room made a beeline for technology and beverage items, among other products.

New to the show this year, the NACS My Show Planner app enabled users to get all product details, including the exhibitor's name, booth location and release date. They could also create personal shopping lists to check out the products on the expo floor.

"The feedback from retailers on the new scanning feature was very positive," said Nicole Walbe, director, supplier engagement, NACS. "There were no lines. It was a touchless solution, and their scans were easily accessible through the app for follow up on the expo floor."

Retailers scanned the 270 new products on display in the preview room a total of 11,350 times. Based on scans, these are the top 10 Cool New Products at the NACS Show: