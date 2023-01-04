New York Family Wraps Up 2022 Stewart's Shops 'Tour'

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — New Year's resolutions typically include working out or eating better, but a local New York family took a different approach, resolving to visit every location of Stewart's Shops in 2022. On Dec. 31, the Freemann family completed its mission.

The "Stewart's 2022 or Bust" family started its journey on Jan. 1, 2022, in its hometown of Cairo, N.Y., and ended the year at Stewart’s Shops first-ever location on Church Avenue in Ballston Spa, N.Y.

"When asked if they chose this shop for their last visit for that reason, they said yes! The family claimed they wanted to find a meaningful shop for their last visit, so they decided on the first Stewart's Shop ever built, a fitting end for a very unique journey," Stewart's Shops stated.

The Freemann family, comprised of Kristin, August and Kody Freemann, chronicled its journey on Instagram under the handle, @stewartsshopsorbust2022. The "diehard" Stewart's Shops fans celebrated with friends and extended family at their final convenience store visit.

In total, the family visited 358 locations across 32 counties in New York and Vermont.

Each of the company's convenience stores looks different depending on what time of day it is, what the family's plans are for the day and how many shops they plan to stop at that day, according to Stewart's Shops. Sometimes it was just a quick in and out to grab snacks and coffee, sometimes the stop is just for essentials like milk, eggs and bread, and sometimes the stops are for dinner and dessert.

The family told NEWS 10 that it loved discovering hidden gems in the state of New York. When asked for their plans in 2023, August Freemann told the news outlet, "We're just going to take a break, take it easy."

Stewart's Shops, which recently launched an online shop, is based in Saratoga Springs.