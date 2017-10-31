New York State Adds E-Cigarettes to Indoor Smoking Ban

ALBANY, N.Y. — Electronic cigarette users are going to have to take it outside in New York.

On Oct. 23, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed legislation adding electronic cigarettes to the Clean Indoor Air Act, which bans their use everywhere that smoking tobacco products are prohibited.

"These products are marketed as a healthier alternative to cigarettes but the reality is they also carry long-term risks to the health of users and those around them," Cuomo said. "This measure closes another dangerous loophole in the law, creating a stronger, healthier New York for all."

Many New York counties have already banned the use of e-cigarettes in public places, including restaurants, bars and other workplaces. This bill makes the law consistent across the state.

Prior to bill S.2543A/ A.516A, only smoking substances containing tobacco, including cigars, cigarettes or pipes, were restricted in public places.

In July, the governor signed legislation that immediately banned the use of e-cigarettes on all public and private school grounds across the state.

"As the proud sponsor of this legislation, I am pleased New York will be taking this step to protect New Yorkers from the potential harms of e-cigarettes," said State Sen. Kemp Hannon (R-6th District). "E-cigarettes often contain toxic chemicals in addition to nicotine, something bystanders should not be forced to breathe. With recent reports showing their use among minors increasing, New York must continue to work to regulate these devices in a common sense manner."

Assemblywoman Linda B. Rosenthal (D-67th District), chair of the Committee on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, sponsored the legislation in the New York State Assembly.

"Closing the e-cigarette loophole by including it in the Clean Indoor Air Act is a long-overdue step that will help protect every New Yorker's right to enjoy indoor public spaces free from the intrusion of e-cigarette vapor," Rosenthal said. "I am pleased that the governor signed this bill into law, and look forward to continuing to work with the administration to enhance New York's tobacco control measures."

The bill will take effect 30 days from Cuomo signing it into law.