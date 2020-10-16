New York State Begins Rolling Out EVolve NY Charging Network Along Key Travel Corridors

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo unveiled New York’s first electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging hub located in the Mid-Hudson Valley during Climate Week.

Completed as part of the State's EVolve NY program — a New York Power Authority initiative to aggressively accelerate adoption of EVs by providing drivers with quick, easy and convenient charging options — the four new Direct Current Fast Chargers are located at Tops Friendly Markets in LaGrangeville in Dutchess County.

"Tops is excited to collaborate with the New York Power Authority to bring our customers an environmentally conscious and convenient charging option at our Tops Friendly Markets location in LaGrangeville," said Tops President and Chief Operation Officer John Persons. "This ties in perfectly with Tops' sustainability and social responsibility mission, reducing environmental waste and energy consumption all while providing our customers with sustainably sourced, high-quality products."

With the July announcement of the EV Make Ready initiative to accelerate the deployment of more than 50,000 charging stations by 2025 and increase the range of EVs, the EVolve program also supports Governor Cuomo's nation-leading plan to decarbonize the transportation sector and reduce overall statewide carbon emissions 85 percent by 2050.

The statewide EVolve NY charging network to be installed along key travel corridors and in urban areas by 2025 to encourage travelers to drive electric vehicles and help the state reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector.

"New York State is setting the bar with its nation-leading commitment to a cleaner transportation system and the acceleration of electric vehicle infrastructure," Gov. Cuomo said. "These high-speed, easily accessible charging stations in areas where people live and work will make 'filling up' an electronic vehicle even easier and will help achieve our ambitious clean energy goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions today to help protect New York's tomorrow."

Additionally, the new installations further advance Gov. Cuomo's successful Charge NY initiative, which supports electric car adoption by increasing the number of charging stations statewide and bringing the state closer to its goal of installing at least 10,000 EV charging stations by the end of 2021.

Such electrification efforts, in collaboration with the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority (NYSERDA) and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, will help the state reach its aggressive clean energy goals outlined in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, legislation that was signed into law in July of last year.

"We are continuing to reimagine New York's future fueled by clean, renewable energy," said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. "During Climate Week, the announcement of the state's first EVolve NY high-speed electric vehicle charging hub advances our commitment to reduce carbon emissions and achieve significant savings in fuel cost. As part of our EVolve NY program, this project helps encourage New Yorkers to buy electric vehicles as we establish more charging stations across the state. We are committed to ensuring New York State continues to lead in building back better, cleaner and greener now and in the future."

By the end of 2022, EVolve NY, in collaboration with NYSERDA and the private sector, will deploy additional fast charging stations to ensure New York State meets Governor Cuomo's ambitious target of at least 10 fast charging locations in each of the state's ten Regional Economic Development Council regions. The program will then continue to drive the EV charging network forward so that at least 800 new fast chargers are installed throughout the state by 2025.