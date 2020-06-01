The Next Evolution in Fueling: 'Alexa, Pay for Gas'

LAS VEGAS — ExxonMobil is teaming up with payments and financial technology provider Fiserv to let drivers pay for gasoline using Amazon Alexa.

The initiative will first roll out for more than 11,5000 U.S. Exxon and Mobil gas stations, giving users of Alexa-enabled vehicles, Echo Auto and other Alexa-enabled mobility devices to pay at the pump with the vocal command "Alexa, pay for gas."

The transactions will be processed by Amazon Pay, allowing users to use the payment information stored in their Amazon account, and powered by digital commerce technology from Fiserv.

After drivers make the payment command, Alexa confirms the gas station location and pump number. Fiserv technology will then activate the pump and facilitate token generation to help ensure a secure payment experience.

"We're excited to bring new technology and better experiences to the gas station," said Eric Carmichael, Americas fuels marketing manager at ExxonMobil. "We build and seek out technology that will wow our consumers, providing both ease of use and security."

The companies announced the new payment option in advance of CES 2020, held Jan. 7-10 in Las Vegas, and will demonstrate it for the first time in the Amazon Automotive booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

"As consumer expectations change, there is growing demand for frictionless interactions that span the digital and physical worlds," said Devin McGranahan, senior group president, global business solutions at Fiserv. "The age of connected commerce is here, and voice-activated smart devices will play a pivotal role in the future of payments by streamlining the way consumers make purchases every day."

Based in Spring, Texas, ExxonMobil is the largest publicly traded international oil and gas company.