NFL Legend to Keynote 2019 M-PACT Show

INDIANAPOLIS — Professional football player Adam Vinatieri will bring is experience in the National Football League (NFL) to the M-PACT 2019.

Vinatieri, kicker for the Indianapolis Colts, will deliver the Industry luncheon keynote address at the energy and convenience industry tradeshow in the Midwest. The regional event takes place March 26-28 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. The keynote luncheon featuring Vinatieri is slated for March 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

With an NFL career spanning 23 seasons, Vinatieri is the only kicker in NFL history to record successful field goals in four Super Bowls. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, he has played in 353 career games and is the NFL's all-time leader in both points scored and field goals made.

In addition, he has the most career regular season wins (215) by a single player in league history.

Vinatieri first joined the Indianapolis Colts in 2006 after playing 10 seasons with the New England Patriots and, earlier this month, agreed to a one-year contract extension with the Colts for the 2019 season. When the new season kicks off — his 24th in the NFL — Vinatieri will become the fourth player in NFL history to still be playing at age 46.

Vinatieri's keynote presentation will take attendees through his storied career, from his early days as a placekicker at South Dakota State University and with the NFL Europe Amsterdam Admirals to the Super Bowl.

"We are thrilled to welcome the greatest placekicker of all time as our keynote speaker at the M-PACT 2019 Industry Luncheon," said Scot Imus, executive director of the Indiana Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association (IPCA). "Adam's story of longevity in a career usually measured by years — not decades — combined with his ability to excel under extreme pressure, and his unique perspective on the importance of creating a winning team environment are sure to resonate with M-PACT attendees in their daily challenges."

The Industry luncheon keynote presentation is a ticketed event. Admission to the luncheon is not included in the price of registration.

The M-PACT Show is a collaborative effort of IPCA, the Illinois Petroleum Marketers Association, the Kentucky Petroleum Marketers Association and the Ohio Petroleum Marketers & Convenience Store Association.