Nimocks Oil Exits the Convenience Retailing Business

FORREST CITY, Ark. — Nimocks Oil Co. is saying goodbye to the convenience channel.

The Forrest City-based company recently sold its convenience stores and related distribution business to Jordan's Kwik Stop Inc., according to Corner Capital.

Nimocks Oil's 11 Circle N Market locations serve six counties in the Arkansas Delta. It is a second-generation marketer.

"We have had a long and fruitful journey in this industry, and we are excited to begin a new chapter as we transition our stores, customers and employees to a neighbor that shares our passion for the business and our community values," said operators Mallory and Carla Nimocks.

"We know Jordan's will continue our legacy and are pleased to have worked with them throughout this process," they added.

Based in Harrisburg, Jordan's Kwik Stop is a family of businesses including convenience stores, travel centers, A.B. Oil, Taco Bell and Subway. In all, its portfolio is comprised of 45 locations.

Corner Capital provided business valuation services and its structured sale process to assist Nimocks Oil in its corporate efforts.

"As a long-time friend and business colleague of Mallory and Carla, it was an honor to assist and counsel them as they considered pursuing this effort, and we greatly appreciate their trust and confidence in us throughout the process," said Don Mitchell of Corner Capital.