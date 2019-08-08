Nine Texas C-stores Hit the Market

HOUSTON — Niazi Family Investments hung for sale signs on nine conveniences and two truck stops in Texas.

According to NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC, three of the sites for sale are located in the Houston area (Humble, Kingwood and Galena Park) while the others are in the Corpus Christi region (Shepard, El Campo, Waller, Weimer and Sinton).

Store sizes range from 1,565 square feet to 9,810 square feet, with lot sizes up to 4.11 acres. Multiple locations have additional tenants, including Jack-in-the-Box, Church's Chicken, Goodwill Industries, Dickey's BBQ and others. The fuel brands are 76, Exxon and Shell.

Three of the stores for sale are company operated, and the balance are dealer operated. All stores are fee owned.

"The seller is offering these attractive sites with long-term fuel supply," said Evan Gladstone, executive managing director of NRC. "They plan on keeping the stores in their fuel network, although they will consider bids without supply."

The properties will be sold using NRC's "buy one, some or all" sealed-bid sale process with a bid deadline of September 18.

Chicago-based NRC provides a full array of real estate and financial advisory services to the convenience store and petroleum industries and specializes in the accelerated sale of commercial real estate.