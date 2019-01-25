Nominations Open for 2019 Top Women in Convenience Awards

NEWARK, N.J. — Convenience Store News is now accepting nominations for its 2019 Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) awards, the industry's first and only awards program that recognizes women making outstanding contributions to their companies and the convenience retail industry overall.

The program encompasses four categories honoring the full retail spectrum:

Women of the Year: retailer (chain or independent), supplier or wholesaler executives of any rank who have had an exceptional impact on the success or direction of their company, AS WELL AS a positive impact on the convenience store industry as a whole. These visionaries have steered their companies into new markets, new opportunities and strong measurable growth. Senior-Level Leaders: retailer (chain or independent), supplier and wholesaler executives at the level of director or vice president and above who work with the c-store channel of trade and who have executed on a strategy and transformed their business in a positive manner. Rising Stars: retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with job titles from store managers to just below VP, who are making their mark in the c-store industry even at the early stages of their careers. Mentors: retailers, suppliers and wholesalers who have made an extraordinary effort, and had an extraordinary impact, on the careers of their colleagues

Top Women in Convenience nominees must either work for a convenience store retail company or a wholesaler or supplier directly serving the convenience store industry.

Nominations should be compiled from achievements during the previous 12 months and illustrate a candidate's innovative corporate initiatives, extraordinary financial and strategic accomplishments, astute problem-solving acumen, exceptional performance and selfless charitable participation, among other attributes that go above and beyond the call of duty.

There is no entry fee or limit to the number of nominations one individual or company can submit. The deadline for nominations is March 31.

All winners will be notified by the end of May and be prominently recognized on www.csnews.com, in the August issue of Convenience Store News, and at an awards gala held in the fall.

CSNews and the TWIC Advisory Board reserve the right to award a nominee in a different category than the one they were nominated for.

Click here for more details and to submit a nomination.

In 2018, the Top Women in Convenience awards program honored 45 female c-store industry professionals. Those celebrated as Women of the Year were Line Aarnes, vice president, global marketing, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K; Laura Aufleger, vice president, corporate communications, OnCue Marketing; Dawn Gillis, senior director, acquisition integration – tech services, 7-Eleven Inc.; Missy Matthews, president, Childers Oil Co./Double Kwik; and Maura Scott, vice president, sales, Northeast, Altria Group Distribution Co.