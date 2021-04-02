Nominations Open for Convenience Store News' 2021 Top Women in Convenience Awards

CHICAGO — Convenience Store News is now accepting nominations for its 2021 Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) awards, the industry's first and only awards program that recognizes women making outstanding contributions to their companies and the convenience retail industry at large.

The program encompasses four categories honoring the full retail spectrum:

Women of the Year: Retailer (chain or independent), supplier or wholesaler executives of any rank who have had an exceptional impact on the success or direction of their company, as well as a positive impact on the convenience store industry as a whole. These visionaries have steered their companies into new markets, new opportunities and strong measurable growth. Senior-Level Leaders: Retailer (chain or independent), supplier or wholesaler executives at the level of director or vice president and above who work with the c-store channel of trade and who have executed on a strategy and transformed their business in a positive manner. Rising Stars: Retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with job titles from store manager to just below vice president, who are making their mark in the c-store industry even at the early stages of their careers. Mentors: Retailers, suppliers and wholesalers who have made an extraordinary effort, and had an extraordinary impact, on the careers of their colleagues.

TWIC nominees must either work for a convenience store retail company, or a wholesaler or supplier directly serving the convenience store industry.

Nominations should be compiled from achievements during the previous 12 months and illustrate a candidate's innovative corporate initiatives, extraordinary financial and strategic accomplishments, astute problem-solving acumen, exceptional performance and selfless charitable participation, among other attributes that go above and beyond the call of duty.

There is no entry fee or limit to the number of nominations one individual or company can submit. The deadline for nominations is March 26, 2021.

All winners will be notified by the end of May and be prominently recognized in the August issue of Convenience Store News. An awards ceremony will be held during the 2021 NACS Show in Chicago.

Click here for more details and to submit a nomination.

In 2019, the Top Women in Convenience awards program honored 52 female c-store industry professionals. Those celebrated as Women of the Year were: Anne Flint, director of category management, tobacco, EG Group; Ramona Giderof, vice president, convenience channel, Anheuser-Busch; Julie Jackowski, chief legal officer and secretary, Casey’s General Stores Inc.; Natalie Morhous, president, RaceTrac Petroleum Inc.; and Ina Strand, chief human resources officer, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K.