 Skip to main content

Nominations Open for Convenience Store News' 2025 Top Women in Convenience Awards

The program honors female leaders throughout the c-store industry at all levels of their careers.
Linda Lisanti
Linda Lisanti
TWIC logo

CHICAGO — Convenience Store News is now accepting nominations for the 12th annual Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) awards, the first and still only program that recognizes the integral role women play in convenience retailing and honors female leaders who are making outstanding contributions to their companies and the convenience store industry at large. 

The program celebrates female leaders at all levels of c-store industry retailer, distributor and supplier companies. It encompasses four categories honoring the full retail spectrum: 

  1. Women of the Year — retailer (chain or independent), supplier or distributor executives of any rank who have had an exceptional impact on the success or direction of their company, as well as a positive impact on the convenience store industry as a whole.
  2. Senior-Level Leaders — retailer (chain or independent), supplier and distributor executives at the level of C-suite, vice president or director who work with the c-store channel of trade and who have executed on a strategy and transformed their business in a positive manner.
  3. Rising Stars — retailers, suppliers and distributors with job titles from store manager to below director who are making their mark in the c-store industry even at the early stages of their careers.
  4. Mentors — retailers, suppliers and distributors who have made an extraordinary effort, and had an extraordinary impact, on the careers of their colleagues. 
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

TWIC nominees must either work for a convenience store retail company or a distributor or supplier directly serving the convenience store industry. Only U.S. roles are eligible. 

VIDEO: Highlights of the 2024 Top Women in Convenience Awards Gala 

Nominations should include accomplishments/achievements attained from Jan. 1, 2024 to Feb. 1, 2025. Nominators are encouraged to cite specific initiatives spearheaded by the nominee and results achieved within the past 12 months in order to present a full picture of the candidate and demonstrate what makes her a Top Woman in Convenience.

The deadline for nominations is March 14, 2025. Nominators will be notified of winning entries the week of April 28, while winners will be notified the week of May 5.

Winners will be prominently recognized in the August issue of Convenience Store News, and at an awards ceremony to be held during the 2025 NACS Show in Chicago.

Click here for more details and to submit a nomination.

Last year, the Top Women in Convenience program recognized 107 established and emerging female leaders in the c-store industry, the largest class in the competition's history. The 2024 TWIC class included five Women of the Year, 44 Senior-Level Leaders, 43 Rising Stars and 15 Mentors. They were honored in Las Vegas in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 500 attendees from across the industry. 

Supporters of the 2025 Top Women in Convenience program include: founding and presenting sponsor Altria Group Distribution Co.; platinum sponsors ITG Brands, PepsiCo Inc. and Reynolds American Inc.; gold sponsors Core-Mark International, Juul Labs, Krispy Krunchy Chicken, Mars Wrigley, Mondelēz International, Premier Manufacturing Inc. and Swedish Match; silver sponsors Anheuser-Busch, Convenience Distribution Association, Constellation Brands and Lindt USA; and Corporate Empowerment Award sponsor The Hershey Co. 

Related Topics

Popular Articles

Nearly Half of Americans Plan to Cut Back on Alcohol in 2025

Meanwhile, purchases of nonalcoholic drinks are on the rise.
Dry January teaser

Buc-ee's Plans First Wisconsin Location

Slated to open in 2027, the store will also be the chain's closest to the Chicagoland area.
Buc-ee's logo

Casey's Selects 13 Innovative Brands to Add to Store Mix

Suppliers presented their unique offerings at the first-ever Casey's Innovation Summit.
Casey's convenience stores

Convenience Store News Announces Winners of 2025 Foodservice Innovators Awards

Ten c-store retailers, nominated by the industry, are named leaders in foodservice excellence.
Foodservice Innovators Awards

The Hershey Co. Lays Out CEO Succession Plan

CEO Michele Buck will retire June 30, 2026 after two decades at the company.
The Hershey Co. logo & Michele Buck
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds