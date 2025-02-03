Nominations Open for Convenience Store News' 2025 Top Women in Convenience Awards

TWIC nominees must either work for a convenience store retail company or a distributor or supplier directly serving the convenience store industry. Only U.S. roles are eligible.

VIDEO: Highlights of the 2024 Top Women in Convenience Awards Gala

Nominations should include accomplishments/achievements attained from Jan. 1, 2024 to Feb. 1, 2025. Nominators are encouraged to cite specific initiatives spearheaded by the nominee and results achieved within the past 12 months in order to present a full picture of the candidate and demonstrate what makes her a Top Woman in Convenience.

The deadline for nominations is March 14, 2025. Nominators will be notified of winning entries the week of April 28, while winners will be notified the week of May 5.

Winners will be prominently recognized in the August issue of Convenience Store News, and at an awards ceremony to be held during the 2025 NACS Show in Chicago.

Click here for more details and to submit a nomination.

Last year, the Top Women in Convenience program recognized 107 established and emerging female leaders in the c-store industry, the largest class in the competition's history. The 2024 TWIC class included five Women of the Year, 44 Senior-Level Leaders, 43 Rising Stars and 15 Mentors. They were honored in Las Vegas in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 500 attendees from across the industry.

Supporters of the 2025 Top Women in Convenience program include: founding and presenting sponsor Altria Group Distribution Co.; platinum sponsors ITG Brands, PepsiCo Inc. and Reynolds American Inc.; gold sponsors Core-Mark International, Juul Labs, Krispy Krunchy Chicken, Mars Wrigley, Mondelēz International, Premier Manufacturing Inc. and Swedish Match; silver sponsors Anheuser-Busch, Convenience Distribution Association, Constellation Brands and Lindt USA; and Corporate Empowerment Award sponsor The Hershey Co.