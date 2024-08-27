Northeast Grocery Chain to Stop Tobacco Sales

As a part of its exit from tobacco, Stop & Shop is encouraging customers to quit smoking by hosting two cigarette buyback events on Aug. 28, at stores located within neighborhoods that have higher rates of smoking and smoking-related health issues.

At both events, the first 100 customers who bring in an unopened pack or carton of cigarettes to trade will receive a Stop & Shop gift card, plus a bag filled with healthy snacks, mints, smoking cessation materials created in partnership with the American Cancer Society and the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, and $10 off coupons for Nicorette provided by Haleon.

According to the World Health Organization, worldwide about 780 million people want to quit smoking, but only 30% have access to the tools to do so.

"The health of our communities is a priority and quitting smoking greatly reduces the risk of developing smoking-related diseases," said Katie Thornell, Stop & Shop director of pharmacy. "We welcome everyone looking to quit smoking to come and meet with one of our specially trained, dedicated pharmacists, who are partners in supporting our customers' needs at their convenience."

The smoking cessation events will take place at the Grove Hall, Boston location at 460 Blue Hill Ave., and at 1351 Forest Ave on Staten Island, N.Y.

Founded more than 100 years ago, Stop & Shop is a subsidiary of Ahold Delhaize USA Co. and employs more than 50,000 associates across its operational footprint.