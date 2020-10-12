Nouria Acquires MEGA-X Convenience Stores

WORCHESTER, Mass. — Nouria Energy is bolstering its geographic footprint into the southeastern New Hampshire market with the acquisition of MEGA-X LLC.

Based in New Hampshire, MEGA-X operates four convenience stores. The deal brings the total number of locations Nouria operates in the Granite State to 31 and boosts the company's overall retail network to 144 sites, spanning from Hartford, Conn., to Waterville, Maine.

"My team and I are very fortunate to have been selected as new owners of these great assets," said Tony El-Nemr, president and CEO of Nouria Energy Corp. "At this time, I want to welcome the dedicated employees of MEGA-X to the Nouria organization. Guided by our mission and values, we look forward to continue serving the loyal customers of MEGA-X by introducing new and exciting products and new customer amenities."

Founded in 1989 by El-Nemr, Nouria Energy is based in Worchester. In addition to operating 144 convenience stores, the company owns 50-plus Golden Nozzle car washes, two lube centers, the Whately Diner and a wholesale business.